Dutch Mantell says he had a hard time following the recent online feud involving Jim Cornette and Paul Walter Hauser.

Speaking on Storytime, Mantell reacted to the exchange, which began after Hauser defended NXT’s Mason Rook and Jackson Drake on X while referencing Nick Bockwinkel. The context of the Jim Cornette, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mason Rook Twitter/X feud, see below article. Please note that due to the backlack Hauser has been receiving for his pro wrestling opinions, his Twitter/X account has been deleted. We have no indication if this is a permanent deactivation or a temporary hiatus.

Mantell said the situation was not easy to figure out.

I really don’t know what’s going on. It just popped up and I started reading about it.

Mantell said he believes Cornette may have taken Hauser’s comments as a larger insult to wrestling.

I think Jimmy took that as a total putdown of wrestling, which I don’t think it is.

But then again, I don’t sit around and think wrestling 24 hours a day.

Mantell said part of Hauser’s point about younger fans not knowing Bockwinkel was accurate.

If you take that piece by piece, what he said was true. Because today’s generation, they won’t give a cat’s eye about Nick Bockwinkel and what he did.

But what we’re seeing, people, if you see these names come up, just skip right over it because you won’t understand it. I don’t understand it. James doesn’t understand it. And we’re sitting here trying to figure it out and I think we’ve come to the conclusion that we don’t understand it.

Hauser later deactivated his X account after the exchange. Mantell said Hauser appeared to be the only person who got anything out of it.

And nobody got heat over this except Hauser.

He’s arguing with fans he had never heard of before. He’s arguing the case and they’re not going to agree with him anyway.

Hauser. Yeah, he’s an actor. I’ve seen him in several things.

Mantell said Hauser is good at his main profession.

Yeah. Emmy, he’s pretty good. He’s pretty good.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Storytime, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

Rook won’t be around long enough for a housefly’s generation to enjoy. The problem is idiots in the business who are marks for show biz assholes who are marks for wrestling letting them play in our profession & making them believe they should have opinions. See Hauser, Dumbass. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 1, 2026