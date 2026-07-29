Dutch Mantell says he was never impressed by Keith Lee’s work in WWE or AEW.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager acknowledged Lee’s size but questioned his speaking ability and overall presentation.

“When I saw him and he was kind of warmed up, I wasn’t impressed by him at all. “He was a big guy, but you can only ride that so much. I don’t think he was a good talker.”

Mantell agreed with Vince McMahon’s apparent decision to lose interest in Lee following his move from WWE NXT to the main roster.

“I think Vince would have cooled on him anyway because of his build. “I have to agree with Vince on that. I never saw any personality in the guy because if he had any personality at all, you would have seen it somewhere.”

Mantell said Lee failed to display that personality during his time with either WWE or AEW.

“You would have seen it in WWE or you would have seen it in AEW. I didn’t see it. “He was just a big guy going to the ring.”

Mantell clarified that he has never personally met Lee, but said he did not believe the former NXT Champion possessed significant drawing power.

“I’ve never met the guy, so he may be a great guy. I’m sure he is, but I didn’t see a lot in him. “I don’t think he could sell a lot of tickets.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.