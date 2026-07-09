Dutch Mantell believes Jake Roberts had far more to offer AEW than what fans ultimately saw, while also reflecting on his own experiences working with “The Snake” early in Roberts’ career.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Mantell praised Roberts’ wrestling mind and ability to connect with audiences, saying AEW never truly capitalized on everything he could have contributed.

“I don’t think they ever really used Jake to his full potential.”

Mantell said Roberts possesses one of the sharpest minds the wrestling business has ever seen, making his limited television role somewhat disappointing.

“Jake’s got so much knowledge. He’s one of the smartest wrestling minds I’ve ever been around.”

Mantell also looked back fondly on wrestling Roberts years before either man became nationally known, recalling that it didn’t take long to realize Roberts had something special.

“I wrestled Jake early in his career, and you could tell right away he had it.”

According to Mantell, Roberts’ natural understanding of psychology and storytelling separated him from many of his peers, qualities that would later make him one of wrestling’s most influential performers.

“He understood psychology better than most people ever will.”

While Roberts has remained active in wrestling through coaching and occasional television appearances in recent years, Mantell believes there is still tremendous value in utilizing veterans of his caliber to help develop the next generation of talent.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.