Dutch Mantell believes Marty Jannetty’s career setbacks were self-inflicted, saying he doesn’t place any blame on Shawn Michaels for the former Rockers member’s struggles after the team split.

Discussing Jannetty’s recent comments and career on Story Time, Mantell dismissed the idea that Michaels’ decision to pursue a singles run caused Jannetty’s downfall.

“I don’t think you can look back and tell what started Marty’s downfall at all because he had plenty of time to straighten that downfall out and he didn’t.”

Mantell made it clear that he believes Jannetty alone was responsible for the direction of his career.

“So, I’m not blaming Shawn for anything that Marty didn’t bring upon himself.”

He also joked about the personalities of both Rockers during their heyday.

“Who knows who was the most… There were two crazy guys. You know that movie Crazy Guys? That’s what they were.”

While acknowledging the duo’s success in WWE, Mantell noted that things quickly unraveled.

“They hit the run when they got to WWE and then that fell apart.”

Later in the discussion, after hearing about Jannetty’s multiple rehirings and dismissals by WWE, Mantell questioned why the company kept giving him opportunities.

“Now the question becomes why did Vince hire him back?”

Even after it was pointed out that numerous people within WWE advocated for Jannetty because of his talent, Mantell suggested the wrestler’s attitude ultimately held him back.

“Yeah. He’s kind of… but Marty was never the one to give a crap anyway. He didn’t care.”

Mantell concluded by observing that Jannetty’s story is far from unique in the wrestling business.

“It doesn’t surprise me because this business is full of those stories.”

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