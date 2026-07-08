Dutch Mantell believes Paul Heyman’s recent on-screen role has begun to overshadow the WWE Superstars he’s supposed to be managing, arguing that “The Wiseman” is becoming more of the focal point than the talent around him.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran wrestling personality discussed Heyman’s current television role and questioned whether WWE has become too reliant on him to drive storylines.

“Paul Heyman is so good at what he does that sometimes he becomes the attraction instead of the guy he’s supposed to be managing.”

Mantell explained that while Heyman remains one of the greatest managers in wrestling history, there comes a point where the manager should be elevating the wrestler rather than becoming the center of attention.

“A manager’s job is to get the talent over. If people are talking more about the manager than they are the wrestler, then you’ve got a problem.”

Mantell clarified that his criticism wasn’t directed at Heyman’s performances, but rather how WWE has utilized him in recent years.

“I’m not saying Paul isn’t great because he is. I’m saying you’ve got to be careful that the manager doesn’t become bigger than the act.”

Despite those concerns, Mantell acknowledged Heyman’s track record of helping develop major stars throughout his career, saying few people in wrestling history have been as effective in that role.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.