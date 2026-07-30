Dutch Mantell says TNA rejected his push to take its television product on the road because company officials believed the plan was too expensive.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell agreed with Eric Bischoff’s argument that TNA could not continue growing while filming in the same soundstage before recalling his own attempt to change the company’s approach. Jeff Jarrett recently discussed how TNA eventually left the Orlando soundstage under the influence of Bischoff and Hulk Hogan.

Mantell said using the same audience each week made it difficult to generate excitement.

I’m agreeing with him. It’s very hard to take those same fans every week and get them excited.

Mantell compared TNA’s soundstage atmosphere with the reactions WWE receives when visiting international markets.

When WWE goes to France, those fans are wild. It’s the first time they’ve ever seen WWE live, so they’re crazy. If they go to the UK, they’re crazy and they’re happy being there. But every week in the same place with basically the same fans, you’re not going to grow it.

He argued that TNA needed to reach the point where taking its product on the road became possible.

You’re not going to grow the crowd response, and I don’t think you’re going to grow your product. It could still be a good product, but I think you’ve got to build to a place where you take it on the road. You just have to. I’m agreeing with him on that point.

Mantell said he directly raised the idea with Jeff Jarrett and Dixie Carter.

Did I ever try to convince Jeff or Dixie that we needed to go on the road? I did. You know what my response was? “This is too expensive. We’re not doing it.” I said, “Okay.” Once they say they’re not interested, drop it.

Mantell accepted that company officials had considered the costs and decided against the proposal.

I’m sure they had thought of it too, the pros and cons of it and the cost. They didn’t see a need for it, so they’re the ones with the money. Follow the money, believe me. They didn’t see the reason for it, so I dropped it.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.