Dutch Mantell thinks Steven Borden may be trying to show that he deserves a place in wrestling beyond being Sting’s son. Discussing Borden’s recent AEW injury, Mantell said he respects that drive but worries about the risks a young wrestler may take to prove himself.

Mantell offered his view on Story Time with Dutch Mantell after his cohost described Borden’s landing in an AEW tag match. He framed the younger wrestler’s motivation as his own interpretation, not something Borden had told him.

“This is what I think. I think Stephen, the son of Sting, the original Sting, wants to go out there and show everybody he’s not afraid to do this stuff. What I think he’s fighting right now is that a lot of things will be handed to this young gentleman just because of who his dad is.”

Mantell imagined Borden wanting to earn opportunities on his own terms. He praised that effort while arguing that someone around Borden should help him judge the danger of ambitious moves.

“I think he’s thinking it: ‘I don’t want anybody to think that I got any of this, that it was just handed to me.’ So he was gonna go out there and bust his butt. Congratulations to him for doing that. But he has to be careful. He has to have somebody talk him off that ledge.”

Ricochet also addressed the risky spot after AEW All Out, drawing on his own experience with dangerous moves. Mantell’s comments focused on why a second-generation wrestler might feel pressure to take those chances, while making clear that he was speculating about Borden’s thinking.

Watch the full discussion below.