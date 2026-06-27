Dutch Mantell says Jerry “The King” Lawler was one of the safest workers in professional wrestling, which is exactly why he believes there was nothing accidental about Lawler breaking Jimmy Hart’s jaw years ago.

Speaking on Story Time, Mantell was asked about some of the stiffest wrestlers he ever shared the ring with. After discussing names like Steve Keirn and Bill Dundee, the conversation shifted to Lawler and the amount of control he had over his punches.

“You know who is not stiff? Lawler.

You never feel him. You never feel him unless he wanted you to.

Because I think he broke Jimmy… he broke Jimmy Hart’s jaw one time.”

Mantell was then asked whether he thought the punch that broke Hart’s jaw had been an accident.

“Somebody said, ‘Do you think that was on purpose?’

I said, ‘Lawler? You never felt him unless he wanted you to.’

So when he hit Jimmy, he had to nail him a hard shot to break his jaw.”

Mantell went on to explain why the incident always stood out to him, noting that Hart was one of the most universally liked personalities in wrestling.

“Jimmy Hart was probably one of the least guys that anybody would want… would have a problem with because, you know, everybody loved Jimmy. Everybody.

There was nothing to dislike.

If he’d met you the first time, ‘Hey baby. Hey baby.’

Everybody was baby. ‘Hey baby.’

He’d say that all the time.”

Mantell laughed while reflecting on Hart’s personality, saying he remained just as energetic decades later.

“He was a good guy. I love Jimmy.

I mean… how old is Jimmy now? About 80, right?

But if you see him, he don’t act 81.

He’s all over the place.”

The hosts later discussed how little Hart ever talked about his personal life despite traveling extensively with many of the wrestlers on the road.

“I traveled with him somewhat.

He never mentioned his wife to me ever, which I thought would be strange.

You’d think working with a guy for all those years, you would have heard something.

But apparently he never mentioned them to anybody.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Story Time podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.