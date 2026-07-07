The reported end of Sheamus‘ run with WWE has sparked plenty of debate about what comes next, and Dutch Mantell believes “The Celtic Warrior” likely already knows exactly where he’s headed.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager reacted to reports that Sheamus declined a restructured contract offer from WWE after the company reportedly decided it no longer had major creative plans for the former world champion.

Rather than viewing the situation as a surprise, Mantell believes Sheamus probably has another opportunity waiting.

“When I heard that he had said, ‘No, I’m not doing that’ kind of quickly, too, I think he’s already got his next place picked out, and that’s AEW because AEW is the only company that could match anywhere near what WWE offered him in the first place.”

Mantell predicted Sheamus could spend the next few years with AEW before eventually returning to WWE in a backstage role.

“He’ll go there and he’ll probably stay around AEW for the next two or three years and then he’ll probably go back to WWE and become an agent.”

While Mantell admitted he has always liked Sheamus as both a performer and person, he also understands WWE’s business perspective after nearly two decades with the company.

“He’s older, he’s used. Nothing against Sheamus. I like Sheamus. He’s a great talent, good guy. But to the regular fans… I don’t know what they could have done with Sheamus anymore to get him hot again.”

Mantell added that WWE offering a reduced contract instead of simply releasing Sheamus may have allowed both sides to move on in a way that preserved the veteran’s reputation while giving him the freedom to pursue another opportunity.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.