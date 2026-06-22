Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on wrestling tribalism, arguing that the existence of multiple promotions with different styles can confuse fans more than anything else.

After Chavo Guerrero spoke about fans unfairly criticizing wrestlers based on the company they work for, Mantell offered his own perspective on the issue.

“Oh, I think they kind of figure it out now that there’s different companies and have different styles and they go different places.”

Mantell explained that the way promotions avoid acknowledging one another can make matters worse.

“If you just watch the guy that came off AEW and then he ends up, say, another little company down in Atlanta, well, you’d say, ‘Oh, AEW, they’re here now.’ And they tell the announcer, ‘Oh, don’t say their name. Don’t say this.’ That confuses people.”

He continued by suggesting that openly mentioning other promotions would actually benefit viewers.

“Even though they should say the name, but since they don’t have one big governing body that kind of controls all of them, it confuses everybody more than anything else.”

Later in the discussion, Mantell reflected on his own time in Puerto Rico and revealed that he had no issue referencing rival promotions on television.

“No, we mentioned them. Yeah. I went out of my way to mention them when I got over there. I would make jokes about them and I’d say, you know, like Carlos Colón doing something, and we would laugh.”

Mantell also believes promotions can reference competitors without making them the focal point of the show.

“You can mention it in passing and just keep… don’t hammer it home.”

He added that there can even be strategic value in acknowledging other companies under the right circumstances.

“I’ve seen them do that and I think sometimes it would really make a point if you were going to really bring somebody from there.”

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