Dutch Mantell says the WWF sometimes sought agreements with arenas that would keep competing wrestling promotions out during the territory era. He said some venues accepted those terms, while others chose to rent to both sides.

Mantell addressed the issue on Story Time with Dutch Mantell after a viewer asked why rival promotions could run the Baltimore Civic Centre despite its regular WWF dates. His answer focused on the choice each building made about exclusivity and lost rental income.

A lot of buildings would agree to it. A lot of buildings wouldn’t. They said, “No, you can’t tell us who we can rent our building to. We’ll rent it to you, but we’re going to rent it to them, too.”

Mantell said a venue that declined the arrangement could still host the WWF, with the understanding that it could also book WCW. He framed the decision as a matter of whether a building was willing to turn away another paying customer.

Rent it to us, but don’t rent it to them. So, therefore, rent it to us, but turn them down and lose revenue. And they wouldn’t agree to that. So, that’s why it’s a business decision. And some of them signed contracts that said, … “You won’t rent your building to the competing organization, which would be WCW.”

The discussion concerned Mantell’s recollection of past arena practices, not a claim that every venue had the same contract. His answer was that each building made its own decision about the revenue it might give up.

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell, “Vince McMahon BLOCKED Other Wrestling Promotions from Venues”.