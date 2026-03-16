Dwayne Johnson entered the 2026 Academy Awards with hopes that his long-awaited passion project The Smashing Machine would walk away with at least one Oscar. That didn’t happen Sunday night.

The film, which tells the story of MMA pioneer Mark Kerr, was nominated in the Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling category thanks to the extensive work done to transform Johnson into the former UFC champion. The dramatic prosthetics and makeup used to portray Kerr’s appearance had been widely praised since the film’s release and helped earn the production recognition from the Academy.

When the category was announced during the ceremony in Hollywood, however, the award ultimately went to Frankenstein. The team of Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey took home the Oscar, defeating the artists behind The Smashing Machine.

The film’s nominated makeup team included Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein, whose work was responsible for Johnson’s striking physical transformation into Kerr.

Earlier in awards season, the movie had generated significant buzz for both Johnson’s performance and the overall presentation of the film. Some early predictions even suggested the project might receive additional nominations, including a possible Best Actor nod for Johnson and recognition for co-star Emily Blunt. Those nominations ultimately did not materialize when the final list of Academy Award nominees was revealed.

Despite that, Johnson’s performance did receive recognition elsewhere during the awards season. He earned a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Kerr.

The Smashing Machine chronicles the turbulent life and career of Kerr, who was one of the most dominant heavyweight fighters during the early days of mixed martial arts. The film explores not only Kerr’s success inside the cage but also the personal struggles he faced outside of competition.

Although the Oscar ultimately went elsewhere, the film has continued to generate discussion among fans and critics alike, particularly for Johnson’s transformation and the ambitious effort to tell Kerr’s story on the big screen.

For viewers who may have missed the movie during its theatrical run, The Smashing Machine is currently available to stream on HBO Max.