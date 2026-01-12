Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came up short in his first-ever bid for a Golden Globe Award.

At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, Johnson was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance in The Smashing Machine, but the award ultimately went to Wagner Moura for his role in The Secret Agent. Other nominees in the category included Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), and Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere).

Emily Blunt, who starred opposite Johnson in The Smashing Machine, was also nominated but did not take home an award. Blunt was up for Best Supporting Actress, with the honor going to Teyana Taylor for her performance in One Battle After Another.

In the film, Johnson portrayed former MMA and UFC standout Mark Kerr, while Blunt played Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples. Despite awards recognition, The Smashing Machine struggled commercially, earning just $21 million at the box office.

It was a high-profile project that didn’t quite land the way many expected.

Johnson, however, remains busy with a packed slate of upcoming projects. He is set to appear in Disney’s live-action Moana, which is currently in post-production, along with Jumanji 3, Fast X: Part 2, The King, and Lizard Music. He is also attached to an untitled project directed by Martin Scorsese.