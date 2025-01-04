A familiar face to WWE fans will be on stage at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

Ahead of the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, January 5 on CBS and Paramount+, it has been announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on-stage as one of the presenters.

The Rock, who is one of the stars of Moana 2, which has been nominated for the Best Animated Motion Picture category, took to Instagram to comment on the honor.

“We CHEE HOO’n all night this Sunday,” The Rock wrote. “As always, I’ll have fun presenting, but more importantly – having MOANA 2 nominated for Best Picture is so special and humbling, as it represents this global embrace of our Polynesian culture and people.”

Rock continued, “As the character, “Maui” and producer this is a very cool and special night. We say it loud and proud..”