Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived for the Venice Film Festival in style.

And he’s looking lean these days!

Johnson was on hand to promote his new dramatic film, “The Smashing Machine,” which tells the story of MMA legend and former UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

The WWE legend showed up to the popular annual film festival after having dropped 60 pounds in preparation for his upcoming film project with the legendary Martin Scorsese.

“I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, ‘What if there is more and what if I can?’,” Johnson told Variety when discussing his move toward more serious acting roles. “Sometimes it’s hard for us to know what we’re capable of when we’ve been pigeonholed into something.”

With Johnson preparing to film a new movie with legendary director Martin Scorsese, sources insist that a WWE return isn’t on his radar at the moment, and shouldn’t be expected anytime soon.

The Rock continued, “I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, am I living my dream or am I living other people’s dreams? You come to that recognition and I think you can either fall in line: ‘Well, it’s status quo, things are good, I don’t want to rock the boat,’ or go, ‘I want to live my dreams now.'”

