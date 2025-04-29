The first official trailer has dropped for The Smashing Machine, a dramatic new biopic starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as MMA icon and former UFC star Mark Kerr.

Based on the acclaimed 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Mark Kerr, the film dives deep into the life of one of MMA’s most complex and dominant figures. Kerr, now 56, made his mark by winning two UFC Heavyweight Tournaments, competing in Japan’s legendary PRIDE Fighting Championship, and earning titles in NCAA Division I wrestling and the World Vale Tudo Championship.

Johnson first revealed his involvement with the project back in November 2019, but progress was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually wrapped in the summer of 2024, with Johnson’s own Seven Bucks Productions backing the film.

Reuniting with his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt plays Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. The film is written and directed by Benny Safdie, known for co-writing and co-directing the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.