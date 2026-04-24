A new filing from TKO Group Holdings has shed light on what the company’s top executives are earning, with several eye-popping figures revealed for 2025.

According to the SEC disclosure, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel topped the list with a massive $67.4 million compensation package, while company president Mark Shapiro wasn’t far behind at $46.6 million.

As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan also ranked among the highest earners, bringing in $24.28 million, narrowly edging out CFO Andrew Schleimer, who earned $23.1 million.

One of the more notable figures on the list is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who received a total of $31.5 million. That number includes $30 million in stock, along with $900,000 in royalties and $600,000 in travel reimbursements.

Jeff Hirsch rounded out the disclosed names with $6.7 million in compensation.

Big money at the top.

In addition to the financial details, TKO also announced that its virtual stockholders meeting is scheduled for June 10 at 4:30 PM Eastern.