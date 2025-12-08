Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be taking home one of the big ones when awards season in Hollywood rolls around at the start of the New Year.

The latest big-screen outing for “The Final Boss” may not have dominated the box office, but it did put him back in the awards conversation.

The Golden Globe nominations dropped on Monday morning, and both Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt scored major nods for their work in “The Smashing Machine.”

Johnson is up for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, while Blunt earned a nomination for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture.

A strong showing for a film that wasn’t a commercial knockout.

The A24 biopic, released in October, saw Johnson take on the role of former UFC and MMA heavyweight Mark Kerr, with Blunt portraying Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples.

Despite plenty of buzz around Johnson’s dramatic turn, the film topped out at just over $21 million worldwide, landing below industry expectations.

But the awards recognition arrives at a time when Johnson’s schedule is packed, as usual.

Disney’s live-action Moana is already in post-production, and cameras are rolling for Jumanji 3.

He also has a sizable lineup in the pipeline, including an untitled Martin Scorsese project, Fast X: Part 2, The King, and Lizard Music, among several others.

The Golden Globe Awards take place on January 11, 2026.

