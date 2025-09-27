Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to get asked about a potential run for President of the United States.

The subject of a political future has followed the WWE legend and Hollywood star for years, even becoming a storyline thread in NBC’s “Young Rock” series.

During an interview with Variety this week for an in-depth interview, during which Johnson admitted he remains flattered by the conversation, though he stopped-short of making any kind of commitment.

“It’s wild, man,” he said. “I’m always honored when people ask that.”

The Rock added, “I love what I do. I love storytelling. But yeah… we’ll see.”

Public speculation has been fueled by polling data as well.

Back in 2021, a national survey revealed that at that time, 46 percent of Americans would support Johnson running for president. This was the highest percentage of any celebrity listed, ahead of names such as Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, The Rock reacted to the poll in a lighthearted but appreciative Instagram post.

“Humbling,” he wrote in his 2021 Instagram post regarding the polling data. don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”