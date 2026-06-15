Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a moment to honor one of the most important figures in his life this week.

On Monday, Johnson shared an emotional message on Instagram remembering his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, who passed away 44 years ago this month.

The WWE legend and Hollywood star reflected on Maivia’s lasting influence, noting that his grandfather served as the inspiration behind Maui, the character he voices in Disney’s Moana franchise.

Johnson wrote:

“The inspiration behind MAUI 🪝 was my grandfather, HIGH CHIEF PETER MAIVIA. 43 years ago, this past weekend — my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia began his walk in the clouds, as God and the universe called him home right from here in Hawaii. The High Chief’s charisma was off the charts, his hair, his tattoos, he was built like a tank, moved like a cheetah, tough as nails, and sang like an angel. I miss him. This is why the character of MAUI is so deeply personal to me – keeps my grandfather’s spirit close to my heart. Love you grandpa.”

Maivia remains one of the most respected figures in professional wrestling history and played a significant role in shaping the legacy of the Anoa’i wrestling family.

His influence continues to be felt decades after his passing, both inside and outside the wrestling industry.