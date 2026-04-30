Even Dwayne Johnson isn’t immune to a routine traffic stop.

The Hollywood megastar and former WWE Champion reportedly found himself pulled over shortly after attending a major public event honoring his longtime friend, Stanley Tucci.

According to reports that first broke via TMZ, the stop took place on Thursday and was said to be related to tinted windows, the kind of everyday issue that typically flies under the radar for most drivers.

Only this time, it involved “The Final Boss.”

Eyewitness descriptions painted quite the visual, as Johnson stepped out of his vehicle dressed in a crisp shirt and cream-colored trousers, looking every bit like he had just walked off a red carpet rather than into a traffic stop.

Just another day in The Rock’s world.

Despite the unexpected situation, Johnson was said to be calm, cooperative, and composed throughout the interaction.

There’s no confirmation on whether the officer immediately recognized who they had pulled over, but given Johnson’s larger-than-life presence, it likely didn’t take long.

No further details have surfaced regarding any citation or warning issued.

Footage of the incident is available at TMZ.com.