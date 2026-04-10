America is about to celebrate a milestone birthday.

250 years.

To commemorate the occasion, Forbes compiled and released a list of the 250 Greatest Living Self-Made Americans.

In the list is a familiar face to longtime WWE fans, as “The Final Boss” cracked the top 100.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was listed at No. 70 on the list of 250 Greatest Living Self-Made Americans, with Oprah Winfrey, Harold Hamm, David Steward, Thomas Peterffy and LeBron James rounding out the top five.

Regarding The Rock’s spot on the list, Forbes wrote, “The Rock named his production company Seven Bucks as a reminder of a bleak time: cut from the Canadian Football League, he arrived broke in Tampa with ‘a five, a one and change.‘”

The article explains the list as follows: