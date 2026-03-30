What does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson think about receiving the Disney Legends honor this year?

Let’s find out!

As noted, it was announced last week that Dewayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was named the 2026 Disney Legends recipient.

Since then, the WWE legend has surfaced via social media to release a statement regarding the special honor.

“The Final Boss” posted the following:

I was really moved when I received “the call” as that certain voice on the other line said I would be receiving Disney’s highest honor ~ Disney Legends Award. This honor recognizes individuals with significant and global impacts on Disney. I’m moved. THANK YOU. I believe in hard work, being grateful, being humble, being good to people, taking care of people, and respecting that the trust they put in you to deliver, is sacred. And where and when can, always, always, always try and deliver a little joy for folks around the world. Thank you Josh, Alan, Dana, Asad, David, Steve, executive teams, Imagineers, every Disney employee and cast member around the world. Looking forward to pulling up and showing my gratitude in person at the ceremony! And course saying… YOU’RE WELCOOOOOOME #DisneyLegends