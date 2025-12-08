What does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson think of his Golden Globe nominations for his performance in “The Smashing Machine” film?

Let’s find out!

Following the news on Monday morning that The Smashing Machine was up for two 2026 Golden Globe Awards, with The Rock up for Best Male Actor and Emily Blunt, his co-star, also nominated, the WWE legend spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to comment.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“A few things. One of them is the importance of listening to the little voice that sits behind your rib cage, that at times whispers to you, and at times pounds on your chest to say that you can do more, and there is more, and it can be scary. And it might be scary because it will require you to step out of a comfort zone. And when things are good, you don’t want to step out of that zone, because it’s going good. But there was more: I wanted to really push and challenge myself and chase that challenge. I had something very special to me, which was the story.



“On top of that, I think the nomination represents the fight in everybody, especially with addictions and those demons that you battle,” Johnson said. “Mark Kerr had it all and lost everything, and then has since become sober. He did overdose twice. Life is good because he’s sober and because he made it. Not everyone is that lucky. That’s the movie that we wanted to make: a nod to those who fight. But last week, I thought, ‘Let me take a tally here.’ Over the last years, I’ve lost 15 friends who are all wrestlers and fighters to addiction. Some OD’d, some decided to check out. Life was too hard. It shook me, and then it restabilized me in a way like, ‘Okay, I’m so happy we made this film.’ It is a love letter to those that I just talked to you about. That’s why this nomination means so much.”

The Golden Globe Awards take place on January 11, 2026.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as any additional updates regarding Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continue to surface.