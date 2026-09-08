Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was announced in July as the star of Free Byrd, an action-drama about a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who conceals a dementia diagnosis from everyone around him, including his own brother, as he prepares for one last jump.

The film, which does not yet have a release date, is being produced by Artists Equity, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, with Greg Kwedar directing.

Johnson shared a heartfelt statement on the project, reflecting on dementia and the emotional toll it takes — not just on those diagnosed, but on the loved ones around them. He also expressed gratitude toward Kwedar and the rest of the team for bringing the story to life.

On Tuesday morning, “The Final Boss” wrote the following statement on Instagram:

I’ve come to realize a few things in life. One of them is how deeply soul stirring, and heart aching this disease is as it grips so many of us. I’ve realized that it’s our most profound test of grace, to watch our loved one, slip away. And despite how protective, caring and loving our hands are, there’s nothing we can do. Except keep them as happy as we can. For as long as we can. My journey with writer/director @gkwedar has already been life changing. A deepening bond through the experience of this disease, that will live far beyond this film. Thank you brother. And thank you to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and @artistsequity for being there for Greg and I. Embracing our project, and embracing this subject with unconditional love and humanity. Shoulder to shoulder. May the sunspots guide us. We look forward to sharing this with all of you. Free Byrd

RELATED NEWS: The Rock Makes Promise Regarding His Next WWE WrestleMania Appearance