The Rock revealed his favorite wrestling finishing move during an interview with Complex Pop Culture.

While promoting the upcoming live-action remake of Moana set for release on July 10, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked to name his favorite wrestling move aside from his own.

“The Final Boss” named Seth Rollins’ stomp as his favorite.

“I would say Seth Rollins’ stomp,” Rock said. “That’s my favorite.”

He then reflecting on being on the receiving end of the move during his match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” just a few years ago.

“I took it at WrestleMania 40” he continued. “I am a glutton for punishment, so there’s some finishing moves I love taking.”

Rock went on to refer to Rollins’ signature match-ending move as “iconic.”

“It is so iconic so I took that,” he said. “It’s wild… just a face stomp into the mat. It was cool.”