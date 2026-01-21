Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding fuel to the speculation surrounding his potential involvement at WrestleMania 43, teasing that discussions about the event are already underway.

As previously announced, WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will mark the first time the company’s flagship event takes place in Saudi Arabia, continuing WWE’s long-standing partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While the show remains more than a year away, questions have already begun swirling about whether The Rock could play a role on the grand stage.

Appearing on Raffi Talks with Raffi Boghosian, Johnson addressed the buzz and spoke enthusiastically about the magnitude of WrestleMania heading to KSA.

“I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania, I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show. I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that, and that is a global event,” The Rock said. “And so I can’t wait. In terms of the conversations I’ve been having, it’s all good. It will always be good.”

Following The Rock’s in-ring return and high-profile involvement at WrestleMania 40, rumors have continued to circulate about whether he could once again step into the spotlight for the historic Saudi Arabia edition of WrestleMania.

For now, however, Johnson has stopped short of officially confirming or denying any plans regarding his participation at WrestleMania 43.