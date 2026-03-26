Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is being honored by Disney.

The media conglomerate announced today that they intend to honor Dwayne Johnson with the 2026 Disney Legend Award for his contributions to the brand over the years.

A WWE legend formerly known as The Rock, Johnson has appeared in multiple Disney-backed films such as “Moana,” “Moana 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and others.

TheWaltDisneyCompany.com released the following announcement:

D23 Announces 2026 Disney Legends Award Honorees Spotlighting the Stars, Storytellers, and Leaders Behind Disney’s Enduring Legacy The 2026 Disney Legends Award honorees represent the extraordinary breadth of talent and storytellers who have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences for generations. From performance and animation, to music and sports, to leadership and Imagineering, these honorees have shaped how audiences around the world connect with Disney stories. During his two decades at the helm of The Walt Disney Company, former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger led Disney to unprecedented creative and business success, building on Disney’s rich history of unforgettable storytelling and serving as steward of the world’s most respected and beloved brands. Susan Egan, Dwayne Johnson, Anne Hathaway, and Alan Tudyk brought unforgettable characters to life on-screen and on-stage, lending their voices, performances, and star power to films, series, and musical moments that have become part of the cultural fabric. From the Jonas Brothers shaping a generation of Disney music to Lin‑Manuel Miranda‘s groundbreaking songwriting for modern Disney favorites, alongside Eric Goldberg‘s artistry and animation that brought beloved characters to life, these contributions have continually pushed Disney storytelling forward with innovation and heart.

Earlier this week, a special first look trailer for a live action adaptation of “Moana” starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was released.