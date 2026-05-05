Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a statement in a major way during his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala, and it wasn’t just his presence turning heads.

The WWE legend and Hollywood megastar arrived wearing a jaw-dropping $3.3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire III watch, instantly placing him among the most extravagant displays in Met Gala history.

The luxury timepiece itself is as over-the-top as it sounds. According to GQ, “The Billionaire III measures in at 54 millimeters, these days, men’s pieces generally clock in between 36 to 40mm. At 40.05mm wide, even the movement is bigger than most watches! The entire watch is smothered in 714 white diamonds, the bracelet is set with 504 of those, for a total of 129.61 carats.”

That’s not a watch.

That’s a flex.

Jacob Arabo, the man behind Jacob & Co., spoke about the significance of the piece and its pairing with Johnson on such a high-profile stage.

“The Billionaire III is the crown jewel of Jacob & Co., a true masterpiece, created for those who command presence at the highest level,” Arabo said. “Seeing it on Dwayne tonight is a powerful expression of what we do best.”

Between the diamonds, the price tag, and the presence of “The Final Boss,” it’s safe to say The Rock didn’t just attend the Met Gala.

He owned it.