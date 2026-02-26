Being a TKO board member pays well.

Real well.

WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson experiences this first hand, as the compensation for “The Brahma Bull” was included in the latest TKO 2025 earnings filing released on Wednesday.

From the release via TKO:

Dwayne Johnson (also known by his stage name “The Rock”) is an actor, film producer, entrepreneur and professional wrestler who has provided talent related services to WWE for decades. Mr. Johnson is represented by talent agency William Morris Endeavor, an affiliate of TKO. On January 23, 2024, the Company’s board of directors appointed Mr. Johnson as a WWE director designee on the TKO Board.

On January 22, 2024, WWE and Mr. Johnson entered into the DJ Services Agreement, pursuant to which Mr. Johnson agreed to provide to WWE certain promotional and other services. WWE also entered into an IP Assignment Agreement with certain affiliates of Mr. Johnson, pursuant to which WWE assigned to Mr. Johnson (via one of his affiliates) “The Rock” trademark and certain related trademarks, service marks, ring names, taglines and other intellectual property assets (the “Assigned IP”).

Under the terms of the DJ Services Agreement, Mr. Johnson further agreed to license the Assigned IP and Mr. Johnson’s name, likeness and certain other intellectual property rights to WWE for use in connection with certain categories of licensed products related to professional wrestling for up to 10 years, subject to certain earlier termination rights.

As discussed in Note 13, Equity-based Compensation, as consideration for Mr. Johnson’s services pursuant to the DJ Services Agreement, and in respect of the intellectual property grants and licenses made by Mr. Johnson and his affiliates in connection therewith, Mr. Johnson received an RSU award for an aggregate value of $30.0 million. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recognized equity-based compensation expense of $4.0 million and $17.7 million associated with this award, which is included within direct operating costs in our consolidated statements of operations.

Mr. Johnson also receives annual royalties from WWE and will be entitled to receive royalties in connection with the sale of licensed products that utilize the Assigned IP and his name, likeness and other intellectual property rights in accordance with the DJ Services Agreement. The Company paid $0.9million of royalties that were earned by Mr. Johnson during each of the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. In addition, Mr. Johnson is entitled to reimbursement for certain travel expenses associated with delivering services under the DJ Services Agreement. Such reimbursable expenses totaled $0.6 million and $2.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These amounts are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in our consolidated statements of operations.