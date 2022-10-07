NBA superstar Dwight Howard recently joined the “All The Smoke” program to discuss his appearance at the WWE tryouts over the summer, and discuss his love of pro-wrestling, a profession the former three-time defensive player of the year is quite interesting in pursuing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much he would enjoy becoming a professional wrestler:

I would definitely enjoy being a real wrestler like that. My whole life growing up as a kid, me and my brother wrestled. I played around acting like I was the Hulk [Hogan], you know what I’m saying? And then, my nickname is Randy Savage so that’ll tell right there how much I love wrestling. Randy Savage, that was my sh*t so, why not? I really enjoy the crowd, I enjoy entertaining people, I enjoy the fans and stuff like that and the atmosphere is crazy.

Says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon gave him massive props at the WWE tryouts in Nashville over the summer:

I went to SummerSlam this summer and I got a chance to do some promos for wrestling and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was there. She had just became the new CEO of WWE and I did my promo and they was like, ‘Man, that was the best promo of the whole tryout and do you really wanna wrestle?’ I was like, ‘I think it would be great.’ I feel like it’s so many other avenues I could do and after doing this thing that I did with the military this summer, it’s like my mind is the most valuable thing and it’s the strongest and with that, I can do anything. It’s the sharpest tool that I have in the shed so, if wrestling can happen, man I’ma go get that bill [Howard smiled].

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)