WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will see her new reality TV series premiere on E! next month.

E! has confirmed that the four-part “Nikki Bella Says I Do” series will premiere on Thursday, January 26. This is being billed as a four-part Special Event.

Nikki and husband Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot back on August 26 in Paris, France. The new E! series will chronic the wedding and the lead-up to the ceremony.

Below is the new trailer for the series:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.