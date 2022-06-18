Dave Hebner, who is the twin brother of Earl Hebner, passed away at the age of 73.

Dave got his start in the wrestling business in the 1970s as a referee for WWE and later worked as a road agent. Hebner was a staple of WWE until 2005. He then started working with TNA/Impact Wrestling until 2012.

Earl took to Twitter to remember his brother by writing the following:

“Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I’ll never count you out.”