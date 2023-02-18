During a watch-along event for “The Main Event with Earl Hebner,” the former WWE/TNA referee shared his memories of how he came to begin working with WWE. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

How his brother initially pushed him toward the opportunity:

“David came home and said, ‘Vince wants to flight us up. He wants to talk to us.’ I said, ‘About what?’ He goes, ‘He wants you to referee.’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

Deciding to join with WWE: