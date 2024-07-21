Earl Hebner redeemed himself in Montreal on Saturday night.

At the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on July 20, Mustafa Ali brought out former WWE referee Earl Hebner to the scene of the crime from the infamous WWE “Montreal Screwjob” from Survivor Series 1997, and was looking for him to repeat his crime as well.

Ali held “Speedball” Mike Bailey in Bret Hart’s own hold, the Sharpshooter, and looked for Hebner to help him screw the Canadian hero out of his title opportunity.

Hebner hesitated, and ultimately refused.

Bailey would then recover and get Ali in the Sharpshooter, where Hebner had no problem calling it straight and calling for the bell when Ali gave up.

With the win, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is the new TNA X-Division Champion.