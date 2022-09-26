Legendary pro-wrestling official Earl Hebner was the latest star to participate in a virtual signing with K&S, where he answered a number of questions about his prestigious career in the industry.

During his chat Hebner revealed that he was asked to referee Ric Flair’s “final” matchup, which took place under Jim Crockett promotions at the end of this past July. The Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a winning effort against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Hebner states that he would have loved to be in the match but that he was just coming off of an operation and was not fit to perform.

“I wish I had refereed the Ric Flair match, the last match. I wasn’t well at the time. I was asked if I would be interested in doing it, but after my operation, I couldn’t do it.”

You can check out Hebner’s full K&S appearance here.