Legendary pro-wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where Hebner shared a story of how the late Andre The Giant gave him two black eyes after a spot they had together at an event in Winnipeg. Check out the story below.

Recalls a spot where Andre grabbed his head with both hands:

“We were in Winnipeg doing a match with Andre. It was a spot where he was gonna hold me. He grabbed me right here and he held me in the corner. The next day we flew from there to Madison Square Garden.”

Says he got two black eyes because of the pressure Andre applied:

“From the pressure on his hands, I had two black eyes. Could not referee, couldn’t see. I walk up to Andre, ‘Andre, look what you did, boss.’ He goes, ‘No, not me.’ I go, ‘Yeah, you.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)