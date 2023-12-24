Former WWE/TNA referee Earl Hebner spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall for a new interview.

During it, he explained why he didn’t like to be part of Randy Savage’s matches in WWE.

“He’d give you a stack of papers that thick of the whole match way before it was ever going to go on. I mean, two weeks before the WrestleMania, and then he comes back and I go damn, that’s a joke,” Hebner said. “But, that’s how he was, he was a perfectionist.”

“Randy was the same way about TV and house shows, same thing. He wanted to write, period.” Additionally, if someone made a mistake, Savage wouldn’t be happy. “If you screwed up, he’d go ‘What the hell is going on here?'”