WWE is still a month away from the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match have been released.

The show takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 – St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Brock Lesnar is the favorite to win the match.

Here are the current odds (via SkyBet):

Brock Lesnar – 3/1

Seth Rollins – 7/1

Omos – 8/1

AJ Styles – 9/1

The Rock – 9/1

Kevin Owens – 10/1

Damien Priest – 12/1

Drew McIntyre – 12/1

Roman Reigns – 14/1

Bobby Lashley – 16/1

Riddle – 16/1

Big E – 18/1

Bron Brekker – 20/1

Cesaro – 20/1

Vince McMahon – 250/1