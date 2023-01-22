WWE is a week away from the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match have been released.

The show takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the match.

Here are the current odds (via Betonline):

Cody Rhodes

-160

The Rock

Sami Zayn

+200

Seth Rollins

+800

Kevin Owens

+1600

Drew Mcintyre

+2000

Riddle

+2000

Gunther

+2200

Theory

+2500

AJ Styles

+2500

Karrion Kross

+2500

Bobby Lashley

+3000

Finn Balor

+3300

Big E

+4000

Edge

+4000

Montez Ford

+4000

Roman Reigns

+5000

Bron Breakker

+5000

Brock Lesnar

+5000

Sheamus

+5000

Braun Strowman

+5000

Randy Orton

+6600

Damian Priest

+6600

Johnny Gargano

+8000

Logan Paul

+8000

John Cena

+10000

Ricochet

+10000

Solo Sikoa

+10000

The Miz

+15000

Madcap Moss

+20000

Veer Mahaan

+20000

Kofi Kingston

+20000

Butch

+20000

Ridge Holland

+20000

Dolph Ziggler

+20000

Dexter Lumis

+20000

Shinsuke Nakamura

+25000

Ciampa

+25000

Jinder Mahal

+25000

Otis

+25000

Chad Gable

+25000

Rey Mysterio

+25000

Xavier Woods

+25000

Happy Corbin

+25000

Mustafa Ali

+25000

Rick Boogs

+25000

Santos Escobar

+25000

Shanky

+25000

Tyler Bate

+25000

Elias

+25000

Apollo Crews

+40000

Bronson Reed

+40000

Gable Steveson

+50000

Omos

+50000

Carmelo Hayes

+50000

Grayson Waller

+50000

Joe Gacy

+50000

Nathan Frazer

+50000

Tony D’Angelo

+50000

Von Wagner

+50000

Bad Bunny

+50000

Jake Paul

+50000

Tyson Fury

+50000

Nick Aldis

+50000

Matt Cardona

+50000