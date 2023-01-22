WWE is a week away from the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the men’s Royal Rumble match have been released.
The show takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the match.
Here are the current odds (via Betonline):
Cody Rhodes
-160
The Rock
Sami Zayn
+200
Seth Rollins
+800
Kevin Owens
+1600
Drew Mcintyre
+2000
Riddle
+2000
Gunther
+2200
Theory
+2500
AJ Styles
+2500
Karrion Kross
+2500
Bobby Lashley
+3000
Finn Balor
+3300
Big E
+4000
Edge
+4000
Montez Ford
+4000
Roman Reigns
+5000
Bron Breakker
+5000
Brock Lesnar
+5000
Sheamus
+5000
Braun Strowman
+5000
Randy Orton
+6600
Damian Priest
+6600
Johnny Gargano
+8000
Logan Paul
+8000
John Cena
+10000
Ricochet
+10000
Solo Sikoa
+10000
The Miz
+15000
Madcap Moss
+20000
Veer Mahaan
+20000
Kofi Kingston
+20000
Butch
+20000
Ridge Holland
+20000
Dolph Ziggler
+20000
Dexter Lumis
+20000
Shinsuke Nakamura
+25000
Ciampa
+25000
Jinder Mahal
+25000
Otis
+25000
Chad Gable
+25000
Rey Mysterio
+25000
Xavier Woods
+25000
Happy Corbin
+25000
Mustafa Ali
+25000
Rick Boogs
+25000
Santos Escobar
+25000
Shanky
+25000
Tyler Bate
+25000
Elias
+25000
Apollo Crews
+40000
Bronson Reed
+40000
Gable Steveson
+50000
Omos
+50000
Carmelo Hayes
+50000
Grayson Waller
+50000
Joe Gacy
+50000
Nathan Frazer
+50000
Tony D’Angelo
+50000
Von Wagner
+50000
Bad Bunny
+50000
Jake Paul
+50000
Tyson Fury
+50000
Nick Aldis
+50000
Matt Cardona
+50000