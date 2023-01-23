WWE is a week away from the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match have been released.

The show takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the match.

Here are the current odds (via Betonline):

Rhea Ripley

+100

Becky Lynch

+250

Charlotte Flair

+400

Bayley

+500

Alexa Bliss

+800

Raquel Rodriguez

+1000

Asuka

+1400

Liv Morgan

+1600

Bianca Belair

+2000

Sasha Banks

+2500

Ronda Rousey

+3300

Shayla Baszler

+4000

Shayna Bazler

+4000

Xia Li

+5000

Io Shirai

+5000

Dakota Kai

+5000

Naomi

+5000

Mandy Rose

+8000

Doudrop

+10000

Carmella

+10000

Shotzi

+10000

Zelina Vega

+10000

Nikki A.S.H

+10000

Natalya

+10000

Sonya Deville

+10000

Lacey Evans

+10000

Zoey Stark

+10000

Blair Davenport

+10000

Meiko Satomura

+10000

Dana Brooke

+15000

Aliyah

+15000

Alba Fyre

+20000

Cora Jade

+20000

Gigi Dolin

+20000

Indi Hartwell

+20000

Jacy Jayne

+20000

Nikkita Lyons

+20000

Roxanne Perez

+20000

Tamina

+25000

Trish Stratus

+25000

Lita

+25000

Nikki Bella

+25000

Brie Bella

+25000

Maryse

+25000

Kayden Carter

+25000

Katana Chance

+25000

Sarray

+25000

Tiffany Stratton

+25000

Wendy Choo

+25000

Fallon Henley

+25000

Kiana James

+25000

Chelsea Green

+25000

Ivy Nile

+50000

Lash Legend

+50000