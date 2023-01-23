WWE is a week away from the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but the early betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match have been released.
The show takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the match.
Here are the current odds (via Betonline):
Rhea Ripley
+100
Becky Lynch
+250
Charlotte Flair
+400
Bayley
+500
Alexa Bliss
+800
Raquel Rodriguez
+1000
Asuka
+1400
Liv Morgan
+1600
Bianca Belair
+2000
Sasha Banks
+2500
Ronda Rousey
+3300
Shayla Baszler
+4000
Shayna Bazler
+4000
Xia Li
+5000
Io Shirai
+5000
Dakota Kai
+5000
Naomi
+5000
Mandy Rose
+8000
Doudrop
+10000
Carmella
+10000
Shotzi
+10000
Zelina Vega
+10000
Nikki A.S.H
+10000
Natalya
+10000
Sonya Deville
+10000
Lacey Evans
+10000
Zoey Stark
+10000
Blair Davenport
+10000
Meiko Satomura
+10000
Dana Brooke
+15000
Aliyah
+15000
Alba Fyre
+20000
Cora Jade
+20000
Gigi Dolin
+20000
Indi Hartwell
+20000
Jacy Jayne
+20000
Nikkita Lyons
+20000
Roxanne Perez
+20000
Tamina
+25000
Trish Stratus
+25000
Lita
+25000
Nikki Bella
+25000
Brie Bella
+25000
Maryse
+25000
Kayden Carter
+25000
Katana Chance
+25000
Sarray
+25000
Tiffany Stratton
+25000
Wendy Choo
+25000
Fallon Henley
+25000
Kiana James
+25000
Chelsea Green
+25000
Ivy Nile
+50000
Lash Legend
+50000