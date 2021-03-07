The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
Kenny Omega: –550
Jon Moxley: +325
Street Fight: Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) vs. Darby Allin and Sting
Darby Allin and Sting: -450
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks: +275
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF)
The Young Bucks: -250
Chris Jericho & MJF: +170
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy
Adam Page: -350
Matt Hardy: +225
Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Best Friends
The Best Friends: -160
Miro & Kip Sabian: +120