The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

Kenny Omega: –550

Jon Moxley: +325

Street Fight: Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Darby Allin and Sting: -450

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks: +275

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF)

The Young Bucks: -250

Chris Jericho & MJF: +170

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Adam Page: -350

Matt Hardy: +225

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Best Friends

The Best Friends: -160

Miro & Kip Sabian: +120