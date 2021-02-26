The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)

Jon Moxley +300 (3/1)

The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks -250 (2/5)

Chris Jericho & MJF +170 (17/10)

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page -300 (1/3)

Matt Hardy +200 (2/1)

Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Darby Allin & Sting -400 (1/4)

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends

Best Friends -160 (5/8)

Miro & Kip Sabian +120 (6/5)