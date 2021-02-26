The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)
Jon Moxley +300 (3/1)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF
The Young Bucks -250 (2/5)
Chris Jericho & MJF +170 (17/10)
Adam Page vs Matt Hardy
Adam Page -300 (1/3)
Matt Hardy +200 (2/1)
Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Darby Allin & Sting -400 (1/4)
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)
Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends
Best Friends -160 (5/8)
Miro & Kip Sabian +120 (6/5)