The early betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel have been released via BetOnline, and no titles are currently expected to change hands, according to their odds.

The odds for the King of the Ring Tournament and Queen’s Crown Tournament finals are not available yet, but hometown star Mansoor is the favorite to defeat Mustafa Ali, while WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is expected to win the No Holds Barred match over Bobby Lashley, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to defeat Seth Rollins in Hell In a Cell.

Below are the current Crown Jewel odds from BetOnline. The event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar +150 vs. Roman Reigns -200 (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre +325 vs. Big E -550 (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks +250 vs. Bianca Belair +180 vs. Becky Lynch -200 (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos +170 vs. Randy Orton and Riddle -250 (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley +200 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg -300

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins +225 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge -350

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Carmella or Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor or Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

Mansoor -1000 vs. Mustafa Ali +525

