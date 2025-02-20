Prior to Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, Brody King pinned Max Caster with a cannonball. This was part of Caster’s open challenge that will be taking place on this week’s edition of AEW Collision.

Tony Schiavone missed this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As of this writing, there’s no word on why he missed the show. Ian Riccaboni was his replacement.

At AEW Revolution 2025, former AEW World Champions MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page will face off in singles action.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF spit in Page’s face, leading to a physical altercation that officials had to break up. Following this, it was confirmed that MJF will battle Page at AEW Revolution.

During a recent appearance on the “Undisputed” podcast, Kyle Fletcher discussed his new haircut, noting that his girlfriend, Skye Blue, initially had some reservations about it.

Fletcher shaved his head during his rivalry with Will Ospreay last year.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Mark Davis’ return: “It’s nice now that he’s part of the family, I can hype him up again. There is just a grit to Davis, a harshness to him. Every time I see him on the apron and chop the absolute f— out of people, it just grabs me. I love watching him wrestle. I’m glad we’re back together. I can’t wait to watch him again. When he gets his opportunity, he’s going to absolutely smash it.”

On his new hairstyle: “My family always hated my dumb hair. That always fueled me to keep it. My girlfriend Skye was a little apprehensive at the time, but she likes it now. There are people who love it and people who hate it, and some people miss the hair, but if they’re talking about it, that’s a good thing.”