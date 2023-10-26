A new report has surfaced revealing a possible location for WWE SummerSlam 2024.

This year’s SummerSlam took place at Ford Field in Detroit, which became WWE’s highest-grossing SummerSlam premium live event of all time. The company will look to continue building upon that success and it appears they will do that by remaining in the Midwest for its 2024 event.

According to Fightful Select, Cleveland is in the running to be the host of SummerSlam 2024. The report states that several WWE sources are connected with the city, including with its historic NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns. It is not known if Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field (home of the Guardians) is what WWE is eyeing for the event, but both are potential options due to the capacity size.