Although WWE and 2K Sports just recently released WWE 2K25, the early development of the WWE 2K26 video game for next year is already in the works.

Take-Two Interactive announced during their 2025 Quarterly Earnings Call on Friday, May 16, 2025, that development of WWE 2K26 is officially confirmed.

Additionally, it was noted during the 2025 Q1 Earnings Call that the WWE 2K Mobile, in partnership with Netflix, will be released in the Fall of 2025.