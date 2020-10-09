WWE Studios is currently working on a new game show with The Miz and Maryse.

“Brawl In the Family” will combine parts of popular game shows from the past, but there’s no word yet on where it will air, or when it might premiere as they haven’t pitched the show to networks yet.

Miz recently appeared for a Virtual Equality Lounge interview at Advertising Week 2020 with Charly Caruso and Susan Levison, who is the Senior Vice President and Head of WWE Studios. He revealed how he and wife Maryse came up with the idea one day at home, and then pitched it to Levison.

“I’m so happy to be a part of a company like WWE because it allows myself, and my wife, to not only be in a WWE ring, but also it allows us to have shows like ‘Miz & Mrs.’ You know, we’re developing a show right now, a game show with WWE Studios, called ‘Brawl In the Family,” Miz revealed. “I’ll never forget my wife and I talking and we were like, ‘Man, we need to start getting more stuff out there.’ I feel like this is the time to really do something. My wife kept harping on it and harping on it, and we sat down one day and we just created a game show, and we called Susan and said, ‘What do you think of this?’ And she was like, ‘Not only is this good, let me put you in contact with people that can fine tune it.'”

Miz continued and said he believes “Brawl In the Family” will change the landscape of game shows.

“And this is what WWE pays such close attention to and it’s the details. The details in making something a success, and that’s exactly what Susan did. She put is in a virtual room with the right people and we were able to tell what we thought the game show should be, develop the game show, and now we have a deck, now we have a sizzle that we look at, and we go, this is something that needs to be on television, that I think as a kid it has everything that I loved in a game show. I loved Double Dare, Legends of the Hidden Temple. I loved game shows like… I love Ellen’s Game of Games, I love Family Feud.

“I love all these, I love The Challenge, I love MTV’s Challenge because I was on The Challenge, and guess what? We took a little piece of everything and combined it into one massive incredible family game show, that I think the masses are going to not only love, but this is going to be something that changes the landscape of game shows, period. This is all thanks to Susan, by the way, and my wife.”

Charly recalled how, during their interview prep call, Miz was raving about the sizzle reel that Levison had created. She asked Levison why she thinks “Brawl In the Family” is an amazing opportunity.

“I mean, it’s really simple and I mean it sincerely, my vision was really simple, it was bringing Mike’s vision to life,” Levison said. “You can see how passionate he is about this idea, and at WWE Studios, one of the things we try and do is talk to our Superstars every day. These are such interesting multi-dimensional people, and performers, and professionals, who have really interesting interests and talents, and ideas.

“So, Mike is going to sell this in the room, I don’t have to do anything, I just have to walk him in with the sizzle, because his passion, and how much he authentically, and Maryse, love this idea, was what was the most important to us. So, we just tried to take the cores that they had, and really let that come to the front.”

It looks like “Brawl In the Family” will be produced by WWE Studios and MadRoe Productions, which is the production company that Miz and Maryse launched earlier this year. As noted back in August, Miz announced that he and his wife were working on a new project with WWE Studios.

“What is this for?” Miz wrote about his teaser video and photo. “@marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered with WWE Studios, putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.”

Now we know that the project teased in that post was the “Brawl In the Family” game show. Levison noted that she hopes the game show will premiere some time in 2021 after they sell it to a network. Stay tuned for updates on the project.

The interview with Caruso, Miz and Levison starts at around the 30:00 mark in the video below.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.