AEW All Out 2023 did strong numbers on pay-per-view.

The event did over 100,000 buys. While speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the business metrics and shared the news. He added that All In is close to 200,000 buys. He did not give exact numbers.

It was previously reported the current estimated buyrate for AEW All In is between 168,000 and 184,000 on pay-per-view, a historic event from Wembley Stadium.

AEW’s buyrate on PPV is currently held by AEW All Out 2021, which drew a reported 215,000 buys, while last year’s All Out did a reported 140,000 buys.