Pay-per-view buys for AEW’s 2020 All Out pay-per-view were reportedly down from what the 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view drew, which was a company record, but back at normal levels for an AEW event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that early estimates for All Out have the show doing around 100,000 – 110,000 buys, which is at the level of the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view from this past February.

These early estimates are based on streaming orders through B/R Live and FITE TV, which AEW gets back right away.

The 2020 All Out pay-per-view looks to be the 3rd or 4th largest of AEW’s 6 pay-per-view events to date. It’s down around 10-15% from the 2020 Double Or Nothing event, which was initially up around 115,000 – 120,000. The 2019 All Out pay-per-view drew an estimated 100,000 buys.

